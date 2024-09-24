After Tuesday’s rescheduled afternoon practice, UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano and tight end Jack Pedersen looked back on the past weekend’s loss at Louisiana State and the areas the players are looking to address ahead of Saturday’s home game against No. 8-ranked Oregon.

Medrano touched on the missed tackles that collectively plagued the Bruins throughout, while Pedersen discussed the tight end’s part in the pass protection to better support quarterback Ethan Garbers.

Plus, Medrano gave his thoughts on the late-night 8 p.m. kickoff against an old Pac-12 foe it hasn’t played in two years, and Pedersen described his first touchdown catch, and more.

Watch the full media sessions below: