WATCH: UCLA LB Kain Medrano, TE Jack Pedersen discuss areas to clean up

UCLA tight end Jack Pedersen addresses the media after Tuesday’s practice.
UCLA tight end Jack Pedersen addresses the media after Tuesday’s practice. (Tracy McDannald | Bruin Blitz)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

After Tuesday’s rescheduled afternoon practice, UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano and tight end Jack Pedersen looked back on the past weekend’s loss at Louisiana State and the areas the players are looking to address ahead of Saturday’s home game against No. 8-ranked Oregon.

Medrano touched on the missed tackles that collectively plagued the Bruins throughout, while Pedersen discussed the tight end’s part in the pass protection to better support quarterback Ethan Garbers.

Plus, Medrano gave his thoughts on the late-night 8 p.m. kickoff against an old Pac-12 foe it hasn’t played in two years, and Pedersen described his first touchdown catch, and more.

Watch the full media sessions below:

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2JIY09KVEU1aGNnP3NpPXQ1MnJkVHE2eERhd1BjaVM/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0Z6NzBnbXRQYXhnP3NpPXJBdGJIOW1COHJkU3cydXo/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
