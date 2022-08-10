WATCH: UCLA LBs Kain Medrano and Darius Muasau talk after camp practice

UCLA linebackers Kain Medrano and Darius Muasau enter the 2022 season having taken different paths to reach this point. Medrano has played in 16 games throughout his previous three years with the Bruins while Muasau is a newcomer to the team after finishing up an impressive career at Hawaii.

Both players will be important to the rotation at the linebacker position this year, and each player spoke with reporters after Wednesday's practice.

Watch the full interviews below: