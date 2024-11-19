WATCH: UCLA LBs Kain Medrano, Carson Schwesinger look ahead to rival USC

UCLA linebackers Kain Medrano and Carson Schwesinger have learned from both defensive coordinators that will be on opposite sidelines Saturday night when the Bruins seek to defend the Victory Bell against rival USC at the Rose Bowl.

After Tuesday’s practice, both players touched on last year spent under now-Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and the defense’s ability to remain effective under promoted Bruins coordinator Ikaika Malloe.

Plus, get their thoughts on the emotions that come up in a rivalry game, USC’s quarterback switch to UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava, and more, in the full interviews below: