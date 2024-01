Coming off a split on the road to open Pac-12 play, the UCLA men’s basketball team is now preparing to host Stanford on Wednesday in its first game of the new year.

Prior to Tuesday’s practice, Bruins players Will McClendon, Brandon Williams and Adem Bona met with the media to discuss the importance of defending the 3-point line against the hot-shooting Cardinal, Williams’ growth into a significant rotation piece, Bona’s strides made on the offensive end, and more.

Watch the full media sessions below: