WATCH: UCLA players look ahead to road environment at Nebraska

After Monday morning’s practice, UCLA right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio and inside linebacker Kain Medrano met with the media to share their thoughts on this weekend’s contest at Nebraska coming off an idle week.

Medrano noted the mindset that’s a bit different going on the road compared to playing at home.

DiGiorgio, meanwhile, touched on the changes to the offensive line that has put roommate Josh Carlin back at right guard after opening the season at center. Carlin was the Bruins’ right guard all of last season.

Plus, get Medrano’s assessment of Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, DiGiorgio’s explanation behind the ongoing work in the UCLA run game, and more.

Watch the full interviews below: