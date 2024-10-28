WATCH: UCLA players look ahead to road environment at Nebraska

in other news
Midwest Spotlight: UCLA battling Kentucky for Rivals250 WR Dejerrian Miller
Rivals analyst Greg Smith highlights the Bruins' receiver target from St. Louis.
PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s win at Rutgers
A closer look at where the Bruins shined over the weekend to snap a five-game losing streak.
Football recruiting round-up: UCLA targets break down recent offers
Bruin Blitz was in Inglewood to talk to three players who have taken recent game visits, plus two others talk interest.
QB Ethan Garbers' career day gives UCLA first-ever Big Ten win, ends slide
The fifth-year senior threw for a career-high 383 yards and had five total touchdowns Saturday.
UCLA at Rutgers: 5 things to watch
The running game for both sides highlights this week’s game preview.
After Monday morning’s practice, UCLA right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio and inside linebacker Kain Medrano met with the media to share their thoughts on this weekend’s contest at Nebraska coming off an idle week.
Medrano noted the mindset that’s a bit different going on the road compared to playing at home.
DiGiorgio, meanwhile, touched on the changes to the offensive line that has put roommate Josh Carlin back at right guard after opening the season at center. Carlin was the Bruins’ right guard all of last season.
Plus, get Medrano’s assessment of Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, DiGiorgio’s explanation behind the ongoing work in the UCLA run game, and more.
Watch the full interviews below:
