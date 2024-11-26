WATCH: UCLA players look ahead to season finale

Edge rusher Oladejo is gearing up for the final game of his collegiate career this weekend, while linebacker Carson Schwesinger has a decision to make about his own future.

After UCLA football practice Tuesday, both players looked ahead to Saturday’s contest against Fresno State.

Plus, Schwesinger reflected on his success that led to being named one of five finalists for the Butkus Award given annually to the nation’s top linebacker and Oladejo addressed his own position switch from linebacker that was critical to his teammate’s ascension.

The players also shared their reaction to Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe’s nomination for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top college football assistant coach.

Watch the full interviews below: