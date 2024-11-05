WATCH: UCLA players look back on performances at Nebraska, ahead to Iowa

Advertisement

in other news

WATCH: Mick Cronin, Skyy Clark and Tyler Bilodeau recap UCLA's exhibition

WATCH: Mick Cronin, Skyy Clark and Tyler Bilodeau recap UCLA's exhibition

The Bruins cruised to a 100-64 win Wednesday night in their final tuneup before the regular season.

 • Staff
UCLA flips former BYU commit Cole Cogshell

UCLA flips former BYU commit Cole Cogshell

The Bruins added to their 2025 football recruiting class Wednesday afternoon.

 • Tracy McDannald
UCLA puts together ‘sloppy’ practice as trip to Nebraska draws closer

UCLA puts together ‘sloppy’ practice as trip to Nebraska draws closer

The details on what drew the ire of Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster early in practice Wednesday morning.

Premium content
 • Tracy McDannald
WATCH: DeShaun Foster, UCLA center Sam Yoon talk after Wednesday's practice

WATCH: DeShaun Foster, UCLA center Sam Yoon talk after Wednesday's practice

The Bruins' head coach and starting center spoke Wednesday as the team prepares to head to Nebraska.

 • Staff
UCLA turns up intensity ahead of men’s basketball exhibition

UCLA turns up intensity ahead of men’s basketball exhibition

A trapping defensive drill showcased plenty Tuesday morning as the Bruins near the start of the season.

Premium content
 • Tracy McDannald

in other news

WATCH: Mick Cronin, Skyy Clark and Tyler Bilodeau recap UCLA's exhibition

WATCH: Mick Cronin, Skyy Clark and Tyler Bilodeau recap UCLA's exhibition

The Bruins cruised to a 100-64 win Wednesday night in their final tuneup before the regular season.

 • Staff
UCLA flips former BYU commit Cole Cogshell

UCLA flips former BYU commit Cole Cogshell

The Bruins added to their 2025 football recruiting class Wednesday afternoon.

 • Tracy McDannald
UCLA puts together ‘sloppy’ practice as trip to Nebraska draws closer

UCLA puts together ‘sloppy’ practice as trip to Nebraska draws closer

The details on what drew the ire of Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster early in practice Wednesday morning.

Premium content
 • Tracy McDannald
Published Nov 5, 2024
WATCH: UCLA players look back on performances at Nebraska, ahead to Iowa
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA had a handful of notable individual performances contribute to last weekend’s 27-20 win at Nebraska.

After Tuesday’s practice, safety Bryan Addison looked back on his key role in teammate Kaylin Moore’s game-clinching interception and receiver Kwazi Gilmer reflected on his three catches for 88 yards and his first collegiate touchdown that led to Big Ten freshman of the week honors.

Plus, the players looked ahead to Friday night’s homecoming game against Iowa as the Bruins look to notch their first home victory of the season. Watch the full interviews below:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
UCLA
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement