WATCH: UCLA players look back on performances at Nebraska, ahead to Iowa

UCLA had a handful of notable individual performances contribute to last weekend’s 27-20 win at Nebraska.

After Tuesday’s practice, safety Bryan Addison looked back on his key role in teammate Kaylin Moore’s game-clinching interception and receiver Kwazi Gilmer reflected on his three catches for 88 yards and his first collegiate touchdown that led to Big Ten freshman of the week honors.

Plus, the players looked ahead to Friday night’s homecoming game against Iowa as the Bruins look to notch their first home victory of the season. Watch the full interviews below: