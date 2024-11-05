WATCH: UCLA players look back on performances at Nebraska, ahead to Iowa

in other news
WATCH: Mick Cronin, Skyy Clark and Tyler Bilodeau recap UCLA's exhibition
The Bruins cruised to a 100-64 win Wednesday night in their final tuneup before the regular season.
UCLA flips former BYU commit Cole Cogshell
The Bruins added to their 2025 football recruiting class Wednesday afternoon.
UCLA puts together ‘sloppy’ practice as trip to Nebraska draws closer
The details on what drew the ire of Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster early in practice Wednesday morning.
WATCH: DeShaun Foster, UCLA center Sam Yoon talk after Wednesday's practice
The Bruins' head coach and starting center spoke Wednesday as the team prepares to head to Nebraska.
UCLA turns up intensity ahead of men’s basketball exhibition
A trapping defensive drill showcased plenty Tuesday morning as the Bruins near the start of the season.
in other news
WATCH: Mick Cronin, Skyy Clark and Tyler Bilodeau recap UCLA's exhibition
The Bruins cruised to a 100-64 win Wednesday night in their final tuneup before the regular season.
UCLA flips former BYU commit Cole Cogshell
The Bruins added to their 2025 football recruiting class Wednesday afternoon.
UCLA puts together ‘sloppy’ practice as trip to Nebraska draws closer
The details on what drew the ire of Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster early in practice Wednesday morning.
UCLA had a handful of notable individual performances contribute to last weekend’s 27-20 win at Nebraska.
After Tuesday’s practice, safety Bryan Addison looked back on his key role in teammate Kaylin Moore’s game-clinching interception and receiver Kwazi Gilmer reflected on his three catches for 88 yards and his first collegiate touchdown that led to Big Ten freshman of the week honors.
Plus, the players looked ahead to Friday night’s homecoming game against Iowa as the Bruins look to notch their first home victory of the season. Watch the full interviews below:
- DUAL
- S
- ILB
- RB
- OT
- TE
- DUAL
- CB
- WDE
- TE