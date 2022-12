UCLA continues the rest of the Pac-12 schedule this week after winning the first two games of conference play earlier in the month with victories over Oregon and Stanford. The Bruins will open the final 18 games of the league schedule with a road trip to the Pacific Northwest to face Washington State (Dec. 30) and Washington (Jan. 1).

Wednesday, UCLA players Jaime Jaquez Jr., Adem Bona and Dylan Andrews met with reporters to look ahead to the trip and discuss where the focus is at for the Bruins heading into the continuation of conference play.

Watch the full interviews below: