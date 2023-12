After Monday’s practice, UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano and tight end Hudson Habermehl met with the media to discuss the number of changes since the end of the regular season.

Medrano touched on defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s decision to leave Westwood after one season for rival USC and the defense’s reaction to the news.

Habermehl, meanwhile, watched both position coach Jeff Faris and sophomore tight end Carsen Ryan leave the program. Faris is the new head coach at Austin Peay while Ryan is in the transfer portal.

Plus, both players discussed their own futures, and more. Watch the full media sessions below: