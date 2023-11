UCLA came away with a 38-20 victory over its rival, USC, on Saturday thanks to a bounce-back performance for the offense and another strong showing for the Bruins defense. After the game quarterback Ethan Garbers, running back T.J. Harden, tight end Hudson Habermehl, safety Kenny Churchwell III and edge rusher Laiatu Latu met with reporters to discuss what it means to the program to take the Victory Bell back and earn a victory against their crosstown rival this season.

The UCLA players also provided their thoughts on the recent reports that head coach Chip Kelly will not be retained next season and more.

Watch the postgame media sessions below: