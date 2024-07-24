WATCH: UCLA QB Ethan Garbers addresses reporters at Big Ten Media Days
INDIANAPOLIS -- After his head coach took the stage, UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers addressed reporters Wednesday during Day 2 of Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Watch the full media session below with the veteran Bruins signal caller as he discussed his time with Chip Kelly, being selected as a team representative in Indianapolis, the development of the offensive line and his outlook for the upcoming season.
Ryan Young contributed to this report.
