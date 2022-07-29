UCLA was picked to finish fourth in the Pac-12 this season, and two key players for the Bruins heading into the 2022 season are safety Stephan Blaylock and offensive lineman Jon Gaines II. Both players met with reporters from across the conference on Friday as the Pac-12 held its annual media day at The Novo at LA Live.

Both Blaylock and Gaines addressed a variety of topics including the future move for UCLA to the Big Ten, the adjustment to all the changes on both sides of the ball, standout newcomers and much more.

Watch the full 20-plus minute interview from Pac-12 Media Day below

