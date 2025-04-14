WATCH: UCLA TE Jack Pedersen, coach Jerry Neuheisel discuss position depth

As UCLA nears the midway point of spring camp, Jerry Neuheisel’s group of tight ends have continued to progress as one key member works his way back from rehabilitating an injury.

Neuheisel and tight end Jack Pedersen addressed the media after Monday’s practice and shared their thoughts on a group that expects to have Hudson Habermehl back by fall camp.

It was a year ago Sunday when Habermehl suffered a season-ending ACL injury during the first week of last spring camp. Neuheisel and Pedersen reflected on his journey back and the moments along the way in his recovery.

Both of them also went into Pedersen’s development this spring as he assumes the unofficial first-team repetitions, as well as the flashes of progress from freshmen early-enrollees Noah Flores and Dylan Sims.

Learn about all that and more in the full interviews below: