Following Tuesday’s practice, UCLA wide receiver Kyle Ford and left tackle Bruno Fina looked ahead to Saturday’s game at Arizona.

For Fina, it will serve as a homecoming on the Wildcats’ own Homecoming Night game. Fina is a Tucson native and the son of Arizona Hall of Famer and 11-year NFL lineman John Fina.

Ford and the receivers, meanwhile, are making the adjustment back to catching passes from redshirt junior quarterback Ethan Garbers.

Plus, as part of Halloween fun, the players said the team decided to swap jerseys and wear the number of another teammate for practice.

Watch their media sessions below (Editor’s note: Fina’s interview is just the last four minutes of the session):