News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-20 20:20:13 -0500') }} football Edit

WazzuWatch Answers BruinBlitz

Luke Falk was unheralded HS QB that Wazzu coach Mike Leach saw had the right stuff.
Luke Falk was unheralded HS QB that Wazzu coach Mike Leach saw had the right stuff. (Getty Images)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

WazzuWatch.com was kind of to take some time out to answer questions from BruinBlitz.com. The following is what transpired.What makes the air raid offense so effective?Arguably the most widely held...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}