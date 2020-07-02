BruinBlitz - Welcome Letter From Martin Jarmond

Bruins,

I'm writing to you today honored to be your new athletic director and excited to get to work. The opportunity to lead an athletics program as elite as UCLA's is a tremendous privilege. The tradition and the legacy of excellence and leadership that has been established in Westwood is second to none, and I am looking forward to building upon that legacy and helping to move the program forward.

That process starts with listening to and learning from all of you. That's why, today, I am excited to launch MJ Listens. Over the course of the next several months, I am committed to hearing from the people who know UCLA best: the students, faculty, alumni, staff, and, of course, Bruin fans.

I recognize that this is a time of uncertainty for all of us. The coming months still hold many unknowns, and you have questions that I probably can't answer right now. As we move forward, however, my intention is to write to you regularly over the course of the next few months and share updates as often as I can. Your support means the world to us, and more importantly, to our student-athletes. I have heard a lot of great things about the Bruin family, and I look forward to meeting many of you in person.

Don't forget: I want to hear from you. If you are interested in learning more about MJ Listens, visit www.uclabruins.com/mjlistens.

Go Bruins!

Martin