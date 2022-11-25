The No. 17-ranked UCLA football team will look to stop a two-game skid Friday when it finishes up the regular season on the road against California.

The Bruins (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12 Conference) have stumbled to the end of what looked like a special season just weeks ago, when it had its sights set on competing for a conference title. Instead, UCLA is now just looking to play its way into one of the better bowl games with Pac-12 ties.

The Golden Bears (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) stopped a six-game losing streak in last week’s come-from-behind 27-20 win against Stanford. Cal scored 21 fourth-quarter points to stun its rival.

Here’s what to watch for when the two teams kick off their matchup at 1:30 p.m. in Berkeley: