In their final collegiate game, the first group of players who arrived in Westwood five years ago with UCLA head coach Chip Kelly will play in the lone bowl game of their careers Friday.

The 18th-ranked Bruins (9-3), who had to pull out hours before kickoff of last year’s canceled Holiday Bowl, will play their first postseason game under Kelly when they face Pittsburgh (8-4) in the Sun Bowl in El Paso. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. PT and will air on CBS.

The UCLA bunch is headlined by fifth-year senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who best epitomizes Kelly’s rough start and recent success. The Las Vegas native returned for a final season after flirting with the idea of leaving for the NFL in the offseason.

Thompson-Robinson, who is expected to play, had his best season after finishing in the top 20 nationally in completion percentage (69.8, fourth), passing efficiency (156.6, 16th) and passing touchdowns (25, 18th) while rewriting the school record books. His play helped UCLA finish No. 3 in total offense with an average of 507.8 yards per game.

“We’ve talked about how this is the last time for this group together,” Kelly said. “It’s a special group and it’s been such a joy to coach this group.”

While the status of Thompson-Robinson and several of his teammates has been in question for most of the past month, the Panthers had more transparency as several key starters opted out or pulled out due to injury shortly after the bowl game was announced.

Pitt is expected to be without at least eight starters, including quarterback Kedon Slovis, All-American running back Israel Abanikanda and unanimous All-American defensive tackle Calijah Kancey.

The Pitt defense, in particular, could be without up to six starters — including four along the defensive line. The Panthers led the FBS with 45 sacks in the regular season, taking some juice out of a matchup between a high-powered UCLA offense and stifling Pitt defense.

“It’s going to be different players but the scheme is the same, which they do such a good job of doing,” Kelly said of Pitt’s changes in personnel.

Here’s what else to know before kickoff: