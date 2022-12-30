What to watch for: No. 18 UCLA meets Pitt in Sun Bowl
In their final collegiate game, the first group of players who arrived in Westwood five years ago with UCLA head coach Chip Kelly will play in the lone bowl game of their careers Friday.
The 18th-ranked Bruins (9-3), who had to pull out hours before kickoff of last year’s canceled Holiday Bowl, will play their first postseason game under Kelly when they face Pittsburgh (8-4) in the Sun Bowl in El Paso. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. PT and will air on CBS.
The UCLA bunch is headlined by fifth-year senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who best epitomizes Kelly’s rough start and recent success. The Las Vegas native returned for a final season after flirting with the idea of leaving for the NFL in the offseason.
Thompson-Robinson, who is expected to play, had his best season after finishing in the top 20 nationally in completion percentage (69.8, fourth), passing efficiency (156.6, 16th) and passing touchdowns (25, 18th) while rewriting the school record books. His play helped UCLA finish No. 3 in total offense with an average of 507.8 yards per game.
“We’ve talked about how this is the last time for this group together,” Kelly said. “It’s a special group and it’s been such a joy to coach this group.”
While the status of Thompson-Robinson and several of his teammates has been in question for most of the past month, the Panthers had more transparency as several key starters opted out or pulled out due to injury shortly after the bowl game was announced.
Pitt is expected to be without at least eight starters, including quarterback Kedon Slovis, All-American running back Israel Abanikanda and unanimous All-American defensive tackle Calijah Kancey.
The Pitt defense, in particular, could be without up to six starters — including four along the defensive line. The Panthers led the FBS with 45 sacks in the regular season, taking some juice out of a matchup between a high-powered UCLA offense and stifling Pitt defense.
“It’s going to be different players but the scheme is the same, which they do such a good job of doing,” Kelly said of Pitt’s changes in personnel.
Here’s what else to know before kickoff:
Who’s in, who’s out?
Kelly insisted that all available UCLA players are expected to play, which includes All-American running back Zach Charbonnet.
After leading the nation with 168 all-purpose yards per game, the Michigan transfer is among those yet to announce whether he will enter the NFL draft. Charbonnet missed two games unannounced this season for unspecified reasons, though he has played with bandages around his left leg and left bicep. So, until UCLA’s offense steps on the field for its first series, it’s worth wondering whether the punishing runner will ultimately play.
Also questionable, though for more concrete reasons, is Bruins slot receiver Kazmeir Allen, who has not practiced all month but did make the trip with the team. Allen, a redshirt junior, announced last week his intention to enter the draft.
Pitt, meanwhile, will turn to fifth-year senior quarterback Nick Patti after Slovis entered the transfer portal and committed to BYU.
“With Nick Patti you have a guy who’s a little more elusive. He’s an athlete, he will scramble,” Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “He’s got a great arm and he’s a competitor. I know the other 10 guys will play their tail off for Nick Patti.”
Also in the backfield in place of Abanikanda will be Rodney Hammond, who ran for 366 yards and three touchdowns but also missed five games due to injury this season.
A Panthers defense that ranked in the top 10 against the run will be patched together without Kancey and linebacker SirVocea Dennis, who combined for 26.5 tackles for loss. Dennis was the team’s leading tackler overall with 94 stops.
“Their players are really sound and they don’t really give up big plays,” Kelly said. “They are always where they’re supposed to be and they help each other really well so I think that’s one of the matchups to keep an eye out.”
A chance for school history
A big source of UCLA’s motivation is the chance to match the school’s single-season wins record. Nine previous Bruins teams have accomplished the feat, with the 2014 team the last to do so under Jim Mora.
McGovern makes his return
After missing the last five games of the regular season with an unspecified illness, UCLA defensive coordinator Bill McGovern will make his return and call plays from his usual seat in the coaches’ box.
After a solid start to the season, with key defensive plays contributing to Top 25 wins over Washington and Utah, the Bruins struggled in McGovern’s absence despite Kelly insisting that the defense has always been a collaborative effort with the staff.
The crushing blow was allowing a season-worst 649 yards in a 48-45 loss to rival USC on Nov. 19, knocking UCLA out of contention for the Pac-12 Conference championship game.
Now, with a month to prepare and their coordinator back, it’s time to see if the defense looks anything like the one that performed adequately in the first half of the season.
A glimpse into the future
Kelly said any playing time earned by younger players on the roster must be earned and nothing will be handed to them for the sake of playing them.
Still, UCLA defensive back Kamari Ramsey and receivers Jadyn Marshall and Braden Pegan — all freshmen — have all earned Kelly’s praise in the final month of practices. Fellow freshman receiver Elijah Rodriguez also could see a bigger role.
The most watched backups will be freshman running back T.J. Harden and redshirt sophomore quarterback Ethan Garbers.
Harden, who has appeared in five games, ran for a season-high 89 yards on 12 carries while getting on the field earlier in the regular-season finale at California. Harden is likely the next running back in line when Charbonnet moves on to the NFL.
Garbers will have one final chance to make an impression before the arrival of five-star 2023 quarterback Dante Moore, who is expected to enroll early and compete for the starting job in spring camp.
Garbers, who transferred from Washington in 2021, appeared in five games this season. Against Alabama State, he threw for a season-high 164 yards on 14-of-18 passing in relief of Thompson-Robinson. Garbers also connected with receiver Josiah Norwood for a 50-yard touchdown in the season-opening win over Bowling Green.