What we learned: UCLA spring practice

Here’s what BruinBlitz.com learned over the course of 15 practices:

With UCLA spring camp in the rear view, the Bruins now have their sights set on preparing for fall camp.

The late addition of Oregon transfer Jaylan Jeffers confirmed as much.

After losing three starters, including both tackles, UCLA turned to Garrett DiGiorgio on the left side and auditioned Josh Carlin and former defensive lineman Tyler Manoa on the right.

Jeffers, a three-star tackle out of high school, appeared in just one game over the last two seasons and redshirted in 2021. He should give first-year offensive line coach Tim Drevno another body to evaluate in the fall.

Bruins head coach Chip Kelly would argue that he lost just two starters, with returners Duke Clemens, Jon Gaines II and Atonio Mafi all earning starts in 2021. In the spring, the group was also without Sam Marrazzo and Siale Taupaki due to injury.

The line had its share of issues containing the Bruins’ revamped defensive line, but there were moments later in camp that the protection looked improved.

In the fall, the arrival of Rutgers transfer Raiqwon O’Neal should further bolster the competition at one of the guard spots.

Perhaps more than any position group, the offensive line could be the difference between a season on-par with 2021’s results or something greater.