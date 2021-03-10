Will UCLA Football Be Defensive?
UCLA will return their entire defensive staff. Some Bruin fans would have preferred that defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro would have retired rather than given an extension, but continuity with ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news