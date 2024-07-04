Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

WR Jace Brown stays local, commits to UCLA

Downey (Calif.) Warren wide receiver Jace Brown is joining his high school quarterback in Westwood.
Downey (Calif.) Warren wide receiver Jace Brown is joining his high school quarterback in Westwood. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

Three-star wide receiver Jace Brown provided his own fireworks on the Fourth of July.

The Downey (Calif.) Warren product announced his commitment Thursday to UCLA, joining high school teammate and quarterback Madden Iamaleava in the Bruins’ 2025 class.

Brown was among the final group of official visitors in Westwood in late June.

After the visit and a 7-on-7 camp on campus, Brown told Bruin Blitz that the coaching staff envisions him as the type of receiver “who can go up and get the ball.”

Brown, the 15th commitment in UCLA’s recruiting class, also had Arizona and Texas-San Antonio among his finalists.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement