WR Kaedin Robinson denied eligibility waiver by NCAA

Former Appalachian State standout Kaedin Robinson, who committed to the Bruins out of the transfer portal in January, announced Friday that his eligibility waiver was denied by the NCAA and he will now turn his focus to preparing for the NFL draft.

More than two weeks away from the start of spring football camp, UCLA is already down one wide receiver.

Among the Bruins’ additions in the portal included former teammate and quarterback Joey Aguilar, who was granted an extra year as a former JUCO product as a result of the ruling in favor of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia.

In his career, Robinson made 147 receptions for 2,164 yards and 14 touchdowns over 36 games. He was expected to be one of Aguilar’s top targets as he battles for the starting quarterback job when UCLA opens spring camp April 1.

The news brings the Bruins down to 19 transfer additions, including receivers Mikey Matthews (California) and Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas).

UCLA will undergo an overhaul at the position after J.Michael Sturdivant transferred to Florida, Logan Loya left for Minnesota and the program brought in ex-Cal assistant Burl Toler III to lead the group.

Four of the Bruins’ top five pass catchers from last season are no longer with the program, including tight end Moliki Matavao (NFL draft) and running back T.J. Harden (transfer portal).

UCLA’s top returner is Kwazi Gilmer, who enjoyed a solid freshman year with 31 catches for 345 yards and two touchdowns.

Another top target, receiver Rico Flores Jr., is expected to miss all of spring camp and be out until possibly October while rehabilitating an injury.