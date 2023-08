During 1-on-1 pass protection drills this week, a number of linebackers had their way but one, in particular, was too much for redshirt freshman running back Jack Pedersen to handle.

Ty Lee, a freshman from nearby St. John Bosco, has looked explosive as he makes the transition from playing safety in high school to moving down in the box and playing for inside linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr.

Just as Lee set his feet, Norton Jr. yelled: “Little man! Wear his ass out!”

Lee obliged and the overpowering rush even had his position coach pretending to call for medical attention as he motioned for help with his right hand.