2027 four-star Taven Epps gives initial impressions on UCLA after visit

Taven Epps, a four-star linebacker/safety ranked 74th overall nationally in Rivals’ initial top 100 released Monday morning, has received an up-close look in recent weeks at what can be achieved as a product of Tustin (Calif.) High School.

UCLA first-year head coach DeShaun Foster was on hand Aug. 23 for his induction into the school’s football Hall of Fame.

Epps picked up an offer from the Bruins two weeks later, and this past Saturday he was among the recruits in attendance for UCLA’s home opener against Indiana.