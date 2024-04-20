The move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten will offer UCLA and USC the opportunity to become a more viable, attractive option for recruits in the Midwest.

Trae Taylor, a 2027 quarterback at Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic, got a head start with a two-day trip to Southern California to check out both schools in person.

Taylor took unofficial visits Thursday morning and Friday evening to UCLA, with a Friday afternoon official to USC sandwiched in between — all before returning in time to visit Illinois’ spring game Saturday afternoon.

Although, Taylor said, the conference change had “no effect” on his interest to see both schools, it is “convenient.”

“You can feel the rivalry between the two schools,” Taylor told Bruin Blitz after landing back in Illinois.

“I’d rate it a 10 out of 10. I got enough out of this trip. Looking to see what happens moving forward.”

The idea to visit stemmed from initial interest from UCLA, then USC followed a few days later. Find out what he thought about both schools, the conversations with the respective coaching staffs and the top early priorities in his recruitment below: