Coach’s perspective: What UCLA is getting in WR Shane Rosenthal

Whether it was baseball, basketball or football, Joe Smigiel has seen Shane Rosenthal excel alongside his sons in sports while growing up together.

In an alternate universe, Smigiel said in a phone conversation Sunday afternoon, Rosenthal could have been a productive player on the diamond.

“He would’ve been a Division I baseball player, he was really good. He just got tired of it,” said Smigiel, who coached Rosenthal throughout his childhood in all three sports.

Instead, Rosenthal will be enrolling this summer at UCLA prior to fall football camp.

But despite setting an all-time California high school record with 324 career receptions, Rosenthal was originally planning on heading to Princeton before the Bruins finally offered him a scholarship in late January.

Smigiel, the head coach at Newbury Park High School, is still unsure what other high-major programs were hesitant about that led to Rosenthal being overlooked.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Smigiel said. “He ran with speed, he ran a 4.5 laser. They put the vest on him and he ran 21 miles per hour. So, I couldn’t figure it out.