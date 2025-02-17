WATCH: Mick Cronin, UCLA players look ahead to Minnesota before practice

UCLA returned from its Midwest men’s basketball road trip with a split, leaving head coach Mick Cronin one win shy of his 500th career victory.

The Bruins will be back at Pauley Pavilion Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. contest against Minnesota.

Prior to Monday morning’s practice, Cronin and players Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr. met with the media to discuss the imminent milestone, look ahead the program honoring the life of Bill Walton later this weekend, highlight areas of needed improvement in preparation for Minnesota, and more.

Watch the full interviews below: