Saturday afternoon’s crosstown rivalry showdown might come down to which team can clean things up enough to take advantage of the other’s weakness.

UCLA’s offense and USC’s defense will try to put its respective struggles behind with the Victory Bell on the line at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and will air on ABC.

As the Bruins (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12) look to avenge last season’s 48-45 loss and repaint the Bell, hovering like a cloud over the program is the future of head coach Chip Kelly.

The Trojans (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) are nearly two weeks removed from their own decision, firing defensive coordinator Alex Grinch after their College Football Playoff aspirations diminished after each porous performance.

Here’s what to watch for Saturday: