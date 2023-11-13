Two days removed from a 17-7 home loss to shorthanded Arizona State, and coming off a weekend UCLA’s fanbase continually voiced its displeasure both at the game and on social media, head coach Chip Kelly said his job security was not at the forefront of his mind prior to Monday’s practice.

The announced attendance of 56,436 fans showered the Bruins with boos both at halftime and early in the fourth quarter, with both instances coming off Kelly’s play-calling that led to three turnovers on downs via stuffed Carson Steele runs on fourth-and-short situations.

Kelly said he did not hear the crowd’s displeasure, nor did he feel a significant hit in his support from the fanbase.

“No, not at all. Not at all,” Kelly said. “And when you’re in the game, I don’t think you hear anything from the crowd. You’re playing a game and trying to compete and win a football game, so I think if you do hear the crowd then you are distracted. So I didn’t hear or pay attention to any of that.”