Pair of UCLA targets in 2026 class impressed by Friday Night Lights visit

UCLA had the chance to make another impression on a handful of 2026 targets with future official visits who were in attendance for last week’s Friday Night Lights practice.
Among them were three-star recruits Joseph Credit and Ezaya Tokio, who both told Bruin Blitz that the program continues to stand out among their respective leaders.
The Pearland, Texas linebacker was last at UCLA in March, but spring camp had not yet started.
Credit squeezed the trip in before quickly heading back to Texas and taking linebacker MVP honors in a camp showcase in Houston.