News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-09 09:37:11 -0500') }} football Edit

8Clap8th Is In

Aoylpogwzhprqc3ho0b7
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

If it is the 8th of the month, that means UCLA will dish out offers. They offered three defensive players and two offensive linemen. The also recently offered former Tulane commit Patrick Selna who...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}