Arkansas graduate transfer WR Jaedon Wilson commits to UCLA

Jaedon Wilson came away fully invested in UCLA’s offense and its vision for him after a trip to Westwood earlier in the month and Friday he decided to reveal his commitment to the program.
Things, however, were official at the start of the week.
Before making the decision public, Wilson told Bruin Blitz on Monday that receivers coach Erik Frazier, along with head coach DeShaun Foster and offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy, are “building something” at UCLA.
“This will be the first year the coaches have a full spring, summer and fall to get that team to gel,” Wilson said. “You can tell in the last few weeks that things are coming together. With that being said, playing for this coaching staff is a no-brainer with coach Frazier, coach Foster and the mad scientist coach Bieniemy. I can’t wait to play in that offense.”
Wilson, who chose the Bruins over interest from Louisville, Nevada, Southern Methodist and UNLV, attended UCLA’s homecoming victory over Iowa on Nov. 8 and took an unofficial visit to campus the following day.
Nevada was the only other program to secure a visit from Wilson, who officially informed UCLA’s coaches of his decision Monday.
The DeSoto, Texas native told Bruin Blitz after the visit that Frazier, in particular, reminded him of a former receivers coach he had in high school.
Wilson entered the transfer portal Sept. 6 after appearing in just one contest for Arkansas this past season.
The 6-foot-3, 178-pound pass catcher, a former three-star recruit in the 2021 class, spent the past four years at Arkansas and made the bulk of his 18 career receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.