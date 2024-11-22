Arkansas graduate transfer WR Jaedon Wilson commits to UCLA

Jaedon Wilson came away fully invested in UCLA’s offense and its vision for him after a trip to Westwood earlier in the month and Friday he decided to reveal his commitment to the program.

Things, however, were official at the start of the week.

Before making the decision public, Wilson told Bruin Blitz on Monday that receivers coach Erik Frazier, along with head coach DeShaun Foster and offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy, are “building something” at UCLA.

“This will be the first year the coaches have a full spring, summer and fall to get that team to gel,” Wilson said. “You can tell in the last few weeks that things are coming together. With that being said, playing for this coaching staff is a no-brainer with coach Frazier, coach Foster and the mad scientist coach Bieniemy. I can’t wait to play in that offense.”