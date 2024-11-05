Battle for minutes, roles quickly take shape for No. 22 UCLA

It took all of one game for the 22nd-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team to figure out just how tough it will be to log minutes for head coach Mick Cronin.

The Bruins cruised past Rider in a wire-to-wire, 85-50 nonconference victory Monday night at Pauley Pavilion. While the starting five wasn’t as much of a surprise since the same group opened last week’s exhibition against Cal State Los Angeles, it was a bit eyebrow-raising to see just where some of the reserves stand to open the season.