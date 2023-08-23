Before safety Jordan Anderson arrived in Westwood over the summer, the Bowling Green transfer already had a pretty good idea of what UCLA was all about.

The Bruins defeated Anderson’s Falcons in last season’s opener, 45-17.

“The weather was kind of wicked, being like 113 (degrees),” Anderson, who was credited with four tackles in the contest, recalled Wednesday after the 18th practice of UCLA preseason camp.

The speed of head coach Chip Kelly’s spread offense was one thing to game plan against as an opponent. These days, Anderson said, practicing against the scheme has him ready to take on all different sorts of looks.

“Practicing with it, you definitely get a live feel,” Anderson said. “But it definitely gets your ready for whatever offense, for sure.”