It's less than one month away from the 2018 NFL Draft, which means it's officially mock draft season. BruinSportsReport.com takes its first crack at predicting the picks. *NOTE: This is not who we'd take if we were the teams. Rather, it's who we think the teams will take.*

1. CLEVELAND BROWNS

Josh Rosen is the better player, but even the UCLA quarterback's old college coach Jim Mora knows Darnold is the better fit in Cleveland.

2. NEW YORK GIANTS

The New York Giants never pick this high, and with a 37-year-old Eli Manning ready to ride off into the sunset, this is the perfect opportunity for Pat Shurmur to get his QB of the future.

3. NEW YORK JETS

You don't trade that many picks to the Colts to move up just a few spots to grab a defensive end or a running back. This pick will be a quarterback, and it'd be shocking if the Jets have Baker Mayfield rated higher than Allen.

4. CLEVELAND BROWNS

As tempting as it is for the Browns to unload this pick to the Buffalo Bills, who desperately want to trade up to grab a quarterback, the Browns have a chance to land the draft's best player at No. 4. They can't pass that up for even more picks, because at some point, the Browns just need to start selecting players rather than stockpiling future selections.

5. BUFFALO BILLS (TRADE WITH THE BRONCOS)

Baker Mayfield just doesn't seem like a John Elway guy, so the Broncos make the trade with the Bills, landing both their first-round picks in this draft in return, plus undoubtedly much more down the road. In Mayfield, the Bills get arguably the last first-round-worthy QB in this draft.

6. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

This works out perfectly for Indy. They traded down, got a ton in return for doing that, and still get the player they likely would have selected at No. 3 regardless.

7. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Lots of options here for the Bucs, including two of the draft's best in Minkah Fitzpatrick and Quenton Nelson, but speedy lockdown corner Denzel Ward is the pick.

8. CHICAGO BEARS

There's no way new OL coach Harry Hiestand, who coached Nelson at Notre Dame, lets Matt Nagy and the Bears move on from Nelson here.

9. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Linebackers Roquan Smith and Tremaine Edmunds are tempting here, but the Niners are stunningly thin at corner. Fitzpatrick has the versatility to play either CB or S for them, too.

10. OAKLAND RAIDERS

This pick just screams Roquan-to-the-Raiders. He's the definition of a "Gruden grinder" and the Raiders desperately need linebackers.

11. MIAMI DOLPHINS

The 'Fins cut Ndamukong Suh earlier this month, and with this pick, they get another massive DT who can eat up double teams and fill the void Suh left for far less money.

12. DENVER BRONCOS (TRADE WITH THE BILLS)

The Broncos shored up one tackle spot with Garrett Bolles last year. They could shore up the other with this pick.

13. WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Edge rushers with the ceiling Davenport possess don't fall this far often. Ryan Kerrigan would be the perfect player for the UTSA athlete to learn from and eventually replace.

14. GREEN BAY PACKERS

The Packers improve their secondary with an athletic corner who might end up being the top DB in this draft.

15. ARIZONA CARDINALS

Sam Bradford is a nice bridge QB, but he's no quarterback of the future. Jackson is polarizing, but Steve Wilks comes from a Panthers team that had the game's best dual threat in Cam Newton. It would make sense he'd try to replicate that in the desert with Jackson.

16. BALTIMORE RAVENS

Given the value teams can find in the second round (where players like D.J. Moore, D.J. Chark, Anthony Miller, Christian Kirk and others could fall to), it's hard to justify taking Ridley here, especially because he'll turn 24 in his rookie season. But he's the best wideout in this draft, the Ravens desperately need one and Ozzie Newsome loves his Alabama products.

17. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Adding Edmunds to a front seven that already has Joey Bosa, Corey Liuget, Melvin Ingram and Denzel Perryman doesn't seem fair. The Chargers gladly gobble up this top-10 prospect to pair him with that unit.

18. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

It's fitting the Seahawks get a player most compared to Kam Chancellor. Another top-10 prospect, this is an easy pick for Seattle.

19. DALLAS COWBOYS

This is agonizing for the Cowboys, who watched Ridley, Edmunds and James all go before them. Bryan is a nice consolation prize, though. He's so disruptive and could be the next J.J. Watt.

20. DETROIT LIONS

The Lions were aggressive in the cornerback market in free agency, but it still makes sense for them to grab one of the draft's better cover men here in Hughes.

21. CINCINNATI BENGALS

The Bengals really, really need OL help and Wynn is a plug-and-play guard. This is an easy choice.

22. DENVER BRONCOS (TRADE WITH THE BILLS)

Denver loves its 3-4 edge rushers and Landry fits the mold of guys they look for there.

23. LOS ANGELES RAMS

What do you get the team that got everything in free agency? A hard-nosed linebacker who can make an impact in the middle of Wade Phillips' defense.

24. CAROLINA PANTHERS

Torrey Smith is a nice Band-aid, but Moore would be the long-term solution to the Panthers' woes at wideout. He's arguably the second-best WR in the draft behind Ridley.

25. TENNESSEE TITANS

Pairing Payne with Jurrell Casey in the middle of the Titans' defense is kind of scary to think about.

26. ATLANTA FALCONS

It's time for the Falcons to upgrade their O-line. Hernandez is a mountain of a man that is another plug-and-play interior OL.

27. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

A freak athlete at tight end makes Drew Brees' last years in New Orleans very enjoyable.

28. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

The Steelers fill Ryan Shazier's vacancy with a similarly athletic linebacker who has positional versatility in the Steelers' 3-4.

29. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

The Jaguars are stout everywhere, so this is a luxury pick. The speedy wideout fits nicely in the slot in Jacksonville.

30. MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Another plug-and-play interior OL, Kirk Cousins gets a nice new toy to help keep him upright in Minneapolis.

31. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

You don't lose Nate Solder and Cam Fleming and not take the best available offensive tackle at pick No. 30. Miller's best pro comp is Solder, too, so this is a very good scheme fit as well.

32. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES