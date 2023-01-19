Bruins add 2024 commitment from four-star DB Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly has his first verbal commitment in the 2024 class.
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei cornerback Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins chose to stay close to home and picked the Bruins among 10 other programs Thursday.
The 5-foot-10, 183-pound recruit is a Rivals250 prospect ranked 174th overall in his class, 16th in the state and 14th at his position.
Dunbar-Hawkins first received a scholarship offer from UCLA in September and took a visit to Westwood in October.
His brother, Chris, played at USC from 2014-17 and was a graduate assistant for the program in 2019. He spent the next two years as the defensive backs coach at Arizona State.
Dunbar-Hawkins’ father, Armond, is the coach for the prominent 7-on-7 team GroundZero in Southern California.
UCLA beat out Pac-12 Conference schools Colorado, Oregon and Washington, in addition to Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Christian.
Dunbar-Hawkins' announcement comes on the same day UCLA reportedly added a new cornerbacks coach and fellow Southland native, Kodi Whitfield.