Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei cornerback Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins chose to stay close to home and picked the Bruins among 10 other programs Thursday.

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly has his first verbal commitment in the 2024 class.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound recruit is a Rivals250 prospect ranked 174th overall in his class, 16th in the state and 14th at his position.

Dunbar-Hawkins first received a scholarship offer from UCLA in September and took a visit to Westwood in October.

His brother, Chris, played at USC from 2014-17 and was a graduate assistant for the program in 2019. He spent the next two years as the defensive backs coach at Arizona State.

Dunbar-Hawkins’ father, Armond, is the coach for the prominent 7-on-7 team GroundZero in Southern California.

UCLA beat out Pac-12 Conference schools Colorado, Oregon and Washington, in addition to Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Christian.

Dunbar-Hawkins' announcement comes on the same day UCLA reportedly added a new cornerbacks coach and fellow Southland native, Kodi Whitfield.