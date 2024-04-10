Coleman is the third player and second cornerback to commit to the 2025 class, joining four-star linebacker Weston Port and three-star cornerback Kuron Jabari Jr.

Chase Coleman , a 2025 three-star cornerback from Frisco, Texas, announced Wednesday that he has given the Bruins his verbal. He picked up an offer after a three-day unofficial visit to campus that started last Thursday.

UCLA hosted a loaded group of visitors last week to open the first full week of spring camp and it has now produced a commitment.

Coleman told Bruin Blitz following his visit to Westwood that his relationship with UCLA cornerbacks coach Kodi Whitfield “has been great from the jump.”

“He’s a great coach and a great guy, and one thing that stood out to me about him is how much he values having a relationship with his players,” Coleman said of Whitfield, who went out to Memorial High School in Texas to establish the connection in late January.

Coleman’s father, Fredrick, noted the hospitality of head coach DeShaun Foster and the staff after the visit.

“Ther treated us first class and made my son feel at home!” Fredrick Coleman wrote on social media.

Coleman’s commitment strengthens the future of a position that also brought in 2024 cornerbacks Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins and Jamir Benjamin as early enrollees this spring.

“The biggest thing for me is just I want a program that can make me a better football player and man,” Coleman said. “I want a program who is going to push me to be the best I can be on the field and off.”

Below are highlights from Coleman’s junior season: