The No. 12-ranked UCLA football program, fresh off its first loss of the season this past weekend, was behind schedule to open Monday morning’s practice.

But once head coach Chip Kelly emerged and the players trickled onto the field 15 minutes past Kelly’s scheduled media session, things were business as usual for a team that Kelly noted had not lost a game in 357 days.

In fact, Kelly told his players that as they walked through the tunnel immediately after the 45-30 loss on the road at now-No. 8 Oregon this past Saturday.

The Bruins, particularly on defense, allowed a season-worst 545 yards of total offense and scores on each of the first seven drives.

Kelly said the issues “were breakdowns at all three levels at certain times.”

“It wasn’t just one thing that stood out that was this position or this player,” Kelly continued. “It’s a combination of everybody playing together. It’s about making corrections and moving forward and getting ready for Stanford. We just had good meetings with our players and we watch the film like we normally do every week. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, there’s still corrections that have to be made on a weekly basis, and that’s what we did in our meetings.”

RELATED: Watch Chip Kelly's full interview Monday before practice