The winds of conference realignment discussions blew back and forth so much late Thursday and into early Friday that by the time UCLA head coach Chip Kelly finished fielding hypotheticals about the matter, things were reportedly settled – all in a matter of minutes.

Less than an hour after Kelly’s media session before practice, Yahoo Sports reported that Oregon and Washington informed Pac-12 presidents that they plan to accept an invitation to join UCLA and USC in the Big Ten. Five minutes later, The Athletic reported that the invite was officially extended.

It capped a whirlwind couple of hours, with the Pac-12 being pronounced dead to revived to dead again based on what Oregon and Washington and/or Arizona and Arizona State would decide to do. The Wildcats and Sun Devils were being courted by the Big 12.

But when asked earlier in the day about a hypothetical Big Ten West pod that included the likes of California, Oregon, Stanford and Washington, Kelly grinned before the question was finished.

“I would be in favor of a really good Friday,” Kelly said before the Bruins took the field for their third practice of camp. “I don’t care, I don’t have any say, no one asks me.”

But then he followed with a radical idea that just might work.

“I heard someone the other day say that they should have a Pac-12 pod and a Big Ten pod and at the end of the year they should play against each other, like maybe in the Rose Bowl,” Kelly said. “Like that would be a novel idea that we should try out, a new concept.

“It’s just what’s going on in collegiate sports nowadays, but we’re at a lot lower level than where those decisions are being made so we don’t weigh in. There’s too much to think about and I’m really concerned about trying to get first downs and stop people.”

One concept he would be in favor, though, is treating the sport like one giant league similar to what the NFL has in its geographical divisions and ending all the debate about travel and the logistics that go with it.

“Put 60 of us in the same division and do it like the NFL, where there’s NFC West, NFC North, NFC South where it’s the same thing and then we all get together,” Kelly said. “But I think we should all be in – there should be one conference in all of college football and just break it up like they do in the professional ranks.”



