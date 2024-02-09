There are plenty of ways to spin it that Chip Kelly leaving the head coaching position at UCLA to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State isn’t a sign of the apocalypse for the Bruins.

Kelly is 60 and he's already made a lot of money. Head coaching jobs are a grind. He’s never gotten the program truly rolling the way it was expected. Hired to much promise, his Bruins have gone 35-34 overall, 26-26 in league play over six seasons. It’s possible he was on the hot seat.

Even last year’s 8-5 record — ostensibly OK on paper — was built off a weak non-conference schedule and featured just one victory over a ranked opponent (Washington State).

Besides, being the OC at Ohio State is a pretty good gig, likely to pay close to, if not above $2 million per year. You’re going to win games, coach talent and compete for championships. After being the head coach of Oregon and UCLA in college and Philadelphia and San Francisco in the NFL, that’s not a bad deal.

Still …

When the head coach of UCLA just up and quits to become an assistant somewhere else, it should make you question everything.

After all, the reason Ohio State needed an offensive coordinator is because Bill O’Brien left the job to become the head coach at Boston College. So BC is more desirable than UCLA?

Transitively it now is.

Start with this, UCLA hasn’t been good in a long, long time. This century, the Bruins have appeared in the final AP Top 25 just four times and have zero 10-win regular seasons.

From Bob Toledo to Karl Dorrell to Rick Neuheisel to Jim Mora to Kelly, the school has attracted some talented and accomplished coaches who all thought they could win with the combination of elite academics, prime location, brilliant weather and plenty of local talent.

Instead all spun their wheels.

Now the job will require not succeeding in the Pac-12 where UCLA, even in a cash-strapped program with a home field far from campus, had plenty of built-in advantages. Starting next fall it heads to an 18-team Big Ten juggernaut.

Maybe the competition was too much for Kelly. UCLA jumped to the Big Ten not because it serves its student athletes or goals of fielding winning programs. It did it for the money.

Over the last five years, the UCLA athletic department has posted deficits of $36.6 million (2023), $28.0 million (2022), $62.5 million (2021), $21.7 million (2020) and $18.9 million (2019). Desperate for a lifeline, it jumped to the financial higher ground of the Midwest, where the Big Ten promised massive $60-$70 million annual payouts.