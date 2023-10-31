UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin is envious of football coach Chip Kelly.

The primary role of a left tackle is simply to protect a quarterback and linebackers aren’t worrying about “catching the ball 12 times for 180 yards and then going out with Taylor Swift after the game.”

In other words, roles are clearly defined on the football field, while Cronin has the task of figuring out playing rotations and dealing with players who could be preoccupied with anything from shot attempts to lapses on defense.

“Chip Kelly’s got it made,” Cronin said.

The key to Cronin’s job, he said, will be getting an overhauled roster, featuring seven freshmen among eight newcomers, to play to its strengths.

The journey starts Tuesday, with a Halloween night exhibition against Cal State Dominguez Hills to sort out the treats from the tricks. Tip-off at Pauley Pavilion is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be streamed online.

Who exactly will play remains to be seen.

The Bruins could be without sophomore Adem Bona, an All-Pac-12 defensive team selection and the league freshman of the year a season ago. He injured his left shoulder in the Pac-12 tournament and missed two of three NCAA tournament games.

The choice will be at the discretion of Cronin, who did not have the full services of Bona in practices until after the second week of October.