A look at how one particular member of the group has embodied a fluid situation up front for the Bruins.

 • Tracy McDannald
Find out what they had to say about the changes along the offensive line, the progress with the playbook, and more.

The latest on the quarterback situation heading into Monday evening’s practice.

Find out what he had to say about backup quarterback Justyn Martin’s performance, the offensive line, and more.

Bruins quarterback Justyn Martin was among the players who received glowing grades Saturday against the Nittany Lions.

 • Tracy McDannald

Published Oct 13, 2024
DeShaun Foster cites lack of discipline in UCLA’s fifth consecutive loss
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
PASADENA — It just a week ago, following a loss at Penn State, that UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster tried to keep the little by little progress at the forefront of his mind.

“We’re gonna continue to just keep harping on the positives,” Foster told reporters after that contest.

Now, Foster can only stomach so much of a spin on things after the Bruins blew a 10-point lead Saturday and lost their fifth consecutive game in a 21-17 heartbreaker to Minnesota at the Rose Bowl.

