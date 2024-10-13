DeShaun Foster cites lack of discipline in UCLA’s fifth consecutive loss

PASADENA — It just a week ago, following a loss at Penn State, that UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster tried to keep the little by little progress at the forefront of his mind.

“We’re gonna continue to just keep harping on the positives,” Foster told reporters after that contest.

Now, Foster can only stomach so much of a spin on things after the Bruins blew a 10-point lead Saturday and lost their fifth consecutive game in a 21-17 heartbreaker to Minnesota at the Rose Bowl.