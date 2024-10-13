DeShaun Foster cites lack of discipline in UCLA’s fifth consecutive loss

in other news
UCLA aims for continuity with reshuffled offensive line
A look at how one particular member of the group has embodied a fluid situation up front for the Bruins.
WATCH: OL Niki Prongos, WR Logan Loya discuss state of UCLA offense
Find out what they had to say about the changes along the offensive line, the progress with the playbook, and more.
UCLA heads into Minnesota game prep noncommittal about QB situation
The latest on the quarterback situation heading into Monday evening’s practice.
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster reviews loss at Penn State
Find out what he had to say about backup quarterback Justyn Martin’s performance, the offensive line, and more.
PFF grades: UCLA sees spike in loss at No. 7 Penn State
Bruins quarterback Justyn Martin was among the players who received glowing grades Saturday against the Nittany Lions.
in other news
UCLA aims for continuity with reshuffled offensive line
A look at how one particular member of the group has embodied a fluid situation up front for the Bruins.
WATCH: OL Niki Prongos, WR Logan Loya discuss state of UCLA offense
Find out what they had to say about the changes along the offensive line, the progress with the playbook, and more.
UCLA heads into Minnesota game prep noncommittal about QB situation
The latest on the quarterback situation heading into Monday evening’s practice.
PASADENA — It just a week ago, following a loss at Penn State, that UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster tried to keep the little by little progress at the forefront of his mind.
“We’re gonna continue to just keep harping on the positives,” Foster told reporters after that contest.
Now, Foster can only stomach so much of a spin on things after the Bruins blew a 10-point lead Saturday and lost their fifth consecutive game in a 21-17 heartbreaker to Minnesota at the Rose Bowl.
- DUAL
- S
- ILB
- RB
- OT
- TE
- PRO
- CB
- WDE
- TE