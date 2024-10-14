PFF grades: A review of UCLA’s loss to Minnesota, plus midseason marks

in other news
Midwest Spotlight: Bruins in strong position for Detroit edge rusher
Rivals analyst Greg Smith highlights UCLA four-star DE target Xavier Newsom as he predicts some commitments.
NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program
The NLI will become a thing of the pass after the Wednesday decision by the NCAA's DI Council.
WATCH: UCLA HC DeShaun Foster, safety Ramon Henderson preview Minnesota
Find out what they had to say about the Golden Gophers, and more, after Wednesday’s practice.
UCLA aims for continuity with reshuffled offensive line
A look at how one particular member of the group has embodied a fluid situation up front for the Bruins.
WATCH: OL Niki Prongos, WR Logan Loya discuss state of UCLA offense
Find out what they had to say about the changes along the offensive line, the progress with the playbook, and more.
in other news
Midwest Spotlight: Bruins in strong position for Detroit edge rusher
Rivals analyst Greg Smith highlights UCLA four-star DE target Xavier Newsom as he predicts some commitments.
NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program
The NLI will become a thing of the pass after the Wednesday decision by the NCAA's DI Council.
WATCH: UCLA HC DeShaun Foster, safety Ramon Henderson preview Minnesota
Find out what they had to say about the Golden Gophers, and more, after Wednesday’s practice.
As UCLA looks to regroup heading into Monday night’s practice, here’s a look back at how the team graded out in the 21-17 home loss to Minnesota over the weekend.
All grades listed are on the PFF scale out of 100 and for players who appeared in at least 10 snaps.
WR J.Michael Sturdivant leads otherwise bleak offense
When UCLA can unlock its best deep threat, then it’s a game-changer for the offense. The problem, of course, has been a) getting enough time for quarterback Ethan Garbers to make his reads and let any deep shots develop downfield and b) Sturdivant getting open.
- DUAL
- S
- ILB
- RB
- OT
- TE
- PRO
- CB
- WDE
- TE