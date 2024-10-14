Advertisement

Published Oct 14, 2024
PFF grades: A review of UCLA’s loss to Minnesota, plus midseason marks
Default Avatar
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

As UCLA looks to regroup heading into Monday night’s practice, here’s a look back at how the team graded out in the 21-17 home loss to Minnesota over the weekend.

All grades listed are on the PFF scale out of 100 and for players who appeared in at least 10 snaps.

WR J.Michael Sturdivant leads otherwise bleak offense

When UCLA can unlock its best deep threat, then it’s a game-changer for the offense. The problem, of course, has been a) getting enough time for quarterback Ethan Garbers to make his reads and let any deep shots develop downfield and b) Sturdivant getting open.

