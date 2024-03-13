UCLA first-time head coach DeShaun Foster now has his full staff in place.

The football program officially announced Wednesday the hire of four new on-field assistants.

In addition, Jerry Neuheisel will move from receivers to tight ends coach.

Marcus Thomas will return to Westwood after initially signing on to be the new running backs coach at San Jose State. Thomas will instead do so for the Bruins, who previously had him on staff from 2019 to 2021 as a director of strategic intelligence and an offensive analyst.

Thomas was on the Navy staff for the past two seasons, serving as director of player personnel in 2022 and slot backs coach the following year.

Filling Neuheisel’s previous role will be Erik Frazier, who was most recently an offensive skill assistant for the Tennessee Titans. Prior to that, Frazier was a receivers coach and passing coordinator at Montana State for two seasons.

Another shakeup included re-assigning quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler, who was previously hired under former head coach Chip Kelly, to offensive analyst and bringing in new quarterbacks coach Ted White.

White, who did not coach last season, was previously the Houston Texans’ quarterbacks coach in 2022. He also spent more than a decade as an assistant at six different HBCUs, including his most recent stint from 2018 to 2019 as Prairie View A&M’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The program rounded out the on-field assistant hires with the addition of Juan Castillo, who is replacing Tim Drevno as offensive line coach.

Castillo was a longtime NFL assistant dating back to 1995, with only one year at the college level in that span. He was an offensive analyst at Michigan in 2019.

To replace inside linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr., who returned to the NFL and took a job with the Washington Commanders this offseason, Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe will coach the inside linebackers.