UCLA’s college football season may have come to an end with Saturday’s 20-13 win over Fresno State, but things are truly just beginning for head coach DeShaun Foster’s program.

It will be Foster and the coaching staff’s first full offseason after having to scramble prior to spring camp.

The focus then was about keeping as much of the roster intact. Now, Foster and his staff will have to navigate the winter transfer portal together for the first time.