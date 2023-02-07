The impression UCLA freshman Dylan Andrews left on head coach Mick Cronin has been apparent from Day 1, before the season ever started.

After just his first handful of practices, Cronin said, the backup guard was already the quickest player he’s seen with the ball over the course of a career that’s approaching three decades.

The compliments haven’t stopped since, as Cronin said before Tuesday’s practice that Andrews’ continued progress “is going to be huge for us.”

Part of that progress is “a triple-A-plus attitude,” Cronin added, knowing that the minutes may not always be consistent.

The 6-foot-2 Gardena native is averaging 10.8 minutes off the bench with appearances in all but one of the seventh-ranked Bruins’ 23 games, with an illness keeping him out of the Jan. 26 loss at USC. Four of the contests resulted in less than four full minutes of playing time.

Part of the problem is finding minutes behind senior point guard Tyger Campbell, who is one of 10 players in the running for the Bob Cousy Award given annually to the most outstanding player at the position.