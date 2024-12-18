Ex-Louisville CB Aaron Williams returns home, commits to UCLA

Another Southern California native is returning home to play for UCLA.
Former Louisville cornerback Aaron Williams committed to the Bruins, becoming the program’s second commit Wednesday and 10th overall.
Williams, who redshirted as a freshman and appeared in four games in the back half of the 2024 season for the Cardinals, attended Corona (Calif.) Centennial and later graduated from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder joins fellow defensive backs Bryon Threats (Central Florida), Key Lawrence (Mississippi), Andre Jordan Jr. (Oregon State) and Benjamin Perry (Louisville), offensive linemen Eugene Brooks IV (Oklahoma), Courtland Ford (Kentucky) and Julian Armella (Florida State), defensive lineman Ka’eo Akana (Utah) and graduate receiver Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas) in the Bruins’ transfer class.
Williams was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class and was ranked 152nd overall nationally by Rivals. Last season, he played just one snap on defense while his other 28 snaps came on kickoff coverage and returns and punt returns.
UCLA continues to replenish its secondary under newly hired and returning position coach Demetrice Martin, who also helped flipped four-star Centennial cornerback LaRue Zamorano III to sign with the Bruins’ 2025 class.