Plenty has changed in the 8 months since 2024 edge rusher Keona Wilhite took an official visit to UCLA.

For starters, Wilhite went from three-star to four-star recruit in the Rivals rankings and has already backed off commitments to both Arizona and Washington, including a Jan. 18 release from his national letter of intent to play for the Huskies.

The Bruins, meanwhile, originally pursued the Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe product and his high school teammate, Oregon signee and Rivals100 defensive end Elijah Rushing, as part of an important recruiting weekend in late May. The two connected with Ikaika Malloe, who has since gone from UCLA’s defensive line/outside linebackers coach to defensive coordinator as part of an assistant coaching shuffle in Westwood following the end of the regular season.

UCLA now finds itself in pursuit of Wilhite again after completing a “great” in-home visit Wednesday.

“My relationship with UCLA has been the same throughout my whole process,” Wilhite told Bruin Blitz on Wednesday evening. “They re-entered the picture once I decommitted (from Washington).”

Other programs looking to add the 6-foot-5, 234-pounder include Michigan State, Nebraska and Texas. Wilhite officially visited East Lansing this past weekend and completed a two-day official visit Tuesday in Lincoln.

He still plans to speak with Texas to determine if a visit is possible. At the moment, Wilhite said, there is no favorite atop his list.

“I have every school that I have met with recently at an even level,” he added.