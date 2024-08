UCLA redshirt junior Devin Aupiu had an upclose look the past two seasons at a Bruins pass rush that consistently applied pressure to opposing quarterbacks.

A group led by Laiatu Latu, Gabriel and Grayson Murphy and Carl Jones Jr. ranked in the nation’s top five in sacks and tackles for loss in 2023, but all four are now on NFL rosters and UCLA turned to the transfer portal to replenish most of the edge rusher position.

Aupiu, who appeared in two games last season after making 14 appearances over the previous two years, is one of the few experienced with defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe’s “unorthodox” scheme.