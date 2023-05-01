Former Colorado offensive lineman Jake Wiley announces transfer to UCLA
Through the first four weeks of spring camp, it was clear the UCLA offensive line needed depth. Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said as much early in camp, noting that the group was only two-deep compared to some other positions with more bodies to rotate.
UCLA addressed the area of need Monday, securing a commitment from former Colorado offensive tackle Jake Wiley.
Wiley, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound junior, started 22 games for the Buffaloes. He was a three-star recruit out of high school in 2019.
He’s a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.
Wiley is the 16th player to transfer to UCLA since the end of last season and the first since the end of January.
The summer will also signal the arrival of Old Dominion transfer left tackle Khadere Kounta.
The Bruins’ issues in the spring only became more apparent when Purdue transfer left guard Spencer Holstege and right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio were sidelined with undisclosed injuries early in camp.
Holstege and DiGiorgio returned to 11-on-11 repetitions during Monday’s abbreviated practice, the 13th of 15 sessions. UCLA will return to the field Wednesday and close camp Friday.
List of UCLA’s transfer additions
- DE Jake Heimlicher (from Penn, 11/29)
- LB Oluwafemi Oladejo (from Cal, 12/5)
- P Will Powers (from Princeton, 12/10)
- QB Collin Schlee (from Kent State, 12/17)
- LG Spencer Holstege (from Purdue, 12/18)
- RB Anthony Adkins (from Army, 12/19)
- TE Moliki Matavao (from Oregon, 12/20)
- PK Blake Glessner (from Montana State, 1/2)
- RB Carson Steele (from Ball State, 1/4)
- S Jordan Anderson (from Bowling Green, 1/6)
- WR J.Michael Sturdivant (from Cal, 1/13)
- OT Caleb Walker (from College of the Sequoias, 1/14)
- WR Kyle Ford (from USC, 1/17)
- LT Khadere Kounta (from Old Dominion, 1/23)
- DL Keanu Williams (from Oregon, 1/28)
- OT Jake Wiley (from Colorado, 5/1)