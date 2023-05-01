Through the first four weeks of spring camp, it was clear the UCLA offensive line needed depth. Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said as much early in camp, noting that the group was only two-deep compared to some other positions with more bodies to rotate.

UCLA addressed the area of need Monday, securing a commitment from former Colorado offensive tackle Jake Wiley.

Wiley, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound junior, started 22 games for the Buffaloes. He was a three-star recruit out of high school in 2019.

He’s a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.